Report: Astros' Maldonado played through several injuries in the World Series

"Machete" played with a broken bone in his hand since the end of August, according to MLB.com.

Example video title will go here for this video

"Machete" told the website that he'll undergo surgery to repair a sports hernia. On top of that, Maldonado had been playing with a broken right hand since Aug. 28 when he was hit by a pitch.

The injury didn't slow down Maldonado as he only missed two of the final 19 games of the Astros regular season. He also played in 11 of the Astros 13 postseason games where he was hit by a pitch two more times.

It wasn't the only drama the Puerto Rican catcher dealt with during the playoffs.

Maldonado was forced to switch bats for Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night after it was determined the model he swung in the opener was no longer allowed in the majors.

The bat he used in that game — a Marucci AP5 — was an Albert Pujols model. In 2010, Major League Baseball changed bat specifications for safety purposes, trimming the diameter of the barrel from the long-standing 2.75 inches to 2.61 inches.

The move to slightly slimmed-down bats was designed to reduce the risk of them breaking into multiple pieces. As part of the move, players already in the majors and using bigger bats could continue to swing them.

Maldonado made his big league debut in 2011 and therefore couldn't use any of the bats that had been grandfathered in.