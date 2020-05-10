x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

Astros

Astros win Game 1 of ALDS 10-5 against A's

Game 2 of the best-of-five series is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.
Credit: AP
Houston Astros' Carlos Correa celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning of Game 1 of a baseball American League Division Series in Los Angeles, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

LOS ANGELES — The Houston Astros won Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Monday 10-5 against the Oakland A's at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Carlos Correa homered twice in the series-opening game. The Astros had to come back from multiple run deficits twice in the game. Houston trailed 3-0 in the third inning and also 5-3 in the fifth.

George Springer had hits in each of his first four at-bats.

Lance McCullers Jr. started the game and lasted just four innings, allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk.

Game 2 of the best-of-five series is scheduled for Tuesday at 3:37 p.m.

Related Articles