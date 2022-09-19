Division champs! Astros clinch AL West with 4-0 shutout of the Rays

The 'Stros clinched a playoff spot on Friday, but refused to celebrate until they sealed the division title.

TAMPA, Fla. — For the fifth time in six years, the Houston Astros are division champions!

The Astros beat the Rays Monday 4-0 in Tampa Bay, clinching their title as the American League West division champs.

The 'Stros have claimed every AL West division title since 2017, with the exception of the 2020 shortened COVID-19 season, where they finished second behind the Oakland Athletics.

Jose Altuve set the tone with a solo home run in the first inning off losing pitcher Drew Rasmussen and the Astros never looked back. They added three more runs in the sixth inning to seal the deal.

Luis Garcia pitched five shutout innings and rookie Hunter Brown looked strong from the bullpen and Hector Neris closed it down.

The Astros actually clinched their playoff spot before the weekend after a strong start by Justin Verlander helped the team win 5-0 over Oakland, but the squad refused to celebrate until they scored the division crown.

Houston got its "magic number" down to one after pitcher Framber Valdez set a major league record with his 25th straight quality start on Sunday against the A's.