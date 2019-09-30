HOUSTON — Editor's note: The above video is from Sept. 22 when the Astros clinched their division.

The Houston Astros will open the AL Division Series Friday with a day game at Minute Maid Park.

They'll play the winner of Wednesday's Wild Card Game between the Oakland A's and the Tampa Bay Rays.

The game will be carried on FS1.

The Astros game will be followed by a 6:07 match-up between the Yankees and Twins in New York.

Start time for Saturday's game at Minute Maid is 8:07 p.m.

Also Monday, the Astros will host Postseason Watch Parties again for every road game. The parties at Minute Maid are free but you'll need a voucher to get in. Get your vouchers here.

