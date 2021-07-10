Astros hope to get postseason started off with win against White Sox

The Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox go head to head in Game 1 of the American League Divisional Series.

HOUSTON — The postseason is underway! The Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox are going head-to-head in the American League Divisional Series, which is getting underway now at Minute Maid Park.

The last time these two teams met in the postseason, Chicago swept Houston in the 2005 World Series. But that was then. This is now. The Astros are regulars to the postseason, having won the AL West four of the last five years. The Astros are 51-30 at home. The Sox -- 40-41 on the road.

Follow along with all of the action below

First inning

Astros pitcher Lance McCullers put the White Sox down in order in the top of the first.

Game preview

Before the game, KHOU 11's Jason Bristol and Matt Musil, along with former MLB scout Jeremy Booth broke down the matchup.

Posted by KHOU 11 Sports on Thursday, October 7, 2021