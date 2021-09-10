Going for the sweep: Astros-White Sox tied 6-6 in Game 3 of ALDS

Houston is hoping to complete the three-game sweep in Chicago on Sunday night.

CHICAGO — The Houston Astros are trying to sweep the White Sox as the AL Division Series shifts to Chicago for Game 3 on Sunday.

The Astros are on the verge of their fifth straight AL Championship Series appearance. The run includes two pennants and a World Series championship in 2017 marred by a sign-stealing scandal.

Houston sent Rookie of the Year candidate Luis Garcia to the mound. The White Sox opted to go with Dylan Cease over Carlos Rodón.

Houston won the first two games of the series in Houston. Here are the game recaps:

Keep up with the game below. We'll have highlights and key plays throughout the game:

First inning

Cease worked a 1-2-3 first inning for Chicago, sitting down Jose Altuve, Michael Brantley and Alex Bregman in order.

Garcia gave up a lead-off single to Tim Anderson before getting Luis Robert to line out to center. After getting Jose Abreu to pop out to center, Garcia walked Yasmani Grandal and then gave up an RBI single to Eloy Jimenez. Yoan Moncada lined out to center to end the inning.

Eloy coming in clutch! pic.twitter.com/Yet01kXBkf — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) October 11, 2021

Second inning

Yordan Alvarez led off the top of the second inning with a walk and Carlos Correa followed with a walk of his own.

Kyle Tucker brought both of them home with a two-RBI double to right-center, giving Houston a 2-1 lead.

Come for the King, you best not miss.#ForTheH pic.twitter.com/SQgtWhbP0B — Houston Astros (@astros) October 11, 2021

After a deep flyout to right field by Yuli Gurriel, Jake Meyers stepped to the plate and pulled a ball through the left side of the infield, bringing home Tucker and making it 3-1 Houston.

Meyers stole second during Martin Maldonado's at-bat and Maldonado went on to strike out looking. Altuve worked a four-pitch walk, which led to the end of Cease's night. Michael Kopech entered the game in relief and got Brantley to fly out to end the threat.

Garcia got two quick outs in the bottom half of the inning before walking Cesar Hernandez, turning over the Chicago lineup. Anderson promptly grounded out on the first pitch he saw to end the inning.

Third inning

Bregman legged out an infield single to start the inning before Alvarez went down looking for the first out of the frame. Correa followed with a fielder's choice groundout to short. Tucker stepped up in a big way yet again with a two-run homer to left, an opposite-field blast. Gurriel struck out to end the inning.

Robert led off the home half with a walk and then Abreu followed with a swinging strikeout on a breaking ball. Grandal then connected with a two-run homer to left, cutting Houston's lead to 5-3.

PUT IT ON THE BOARD! pic.twitter.com/lAqxs9AN2U — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) October 11, 2021

Jimenez grounded out and then Moncada and Gavin Sheets followed with back-to-back singles to right. Garcia was pulled after throwing two straight balls to Leury Garcia. Yimi Garcia entered to finish the at-bat and gave up a three-run homer to center, giving Chicago a 6-5 lead.

Hernandez struck out to end the inning.

Fourth inning

Kopech started the fourth with a swinging strikeout of Meyers. Maldonado went down looking for the second out. Altuve worked a five-pitch walk, bringing up Brantley who singled to left. Bregman followed with an RBI single to center to tie the game 6-6. Alvarez struck out on a pitch outside of the zone to end the threat.