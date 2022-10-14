While the Astros are out of town, you can still cheer them on at the team's watch party

HOUSTON — The American League Division Series between the Astros and Mariners shifts to Seattle for Game 3 on Saturday and – if necessary – a Game 4. Houston leads the best-of-five series, 2-0, meaning one more Houston win and the Mariners are eliminated.
And while Games 3 and 4 aren’t in Houston, you can still cheer on the home team surrounded by Astros faithful.
The Astros' official Game 3 watch party on Saturday is at Karbach Brewery at 2032 Karbach Street in Houston. First pitch isn’t until 3:07 p.m., but the party starts at 2 p.m.
And if the Astros aren’t able to complete the sweep on Saturday, Pitch 25, located at 2120 Walker Street, will host the official ALDS Game 4 watch party. The first pitch Sunday would be 2:07 p.m. The party would start at 1 p.m.
If the series makes it back to Houston for a Game 5, it’ll be Monday at 4:07 p.m. StreetFest outside Minute Maid Park will start at 1 p.m., as will full stadium access. And remember – you need a game ticket for Street Fest.
If the Astros get past the Mariners, they’ll play in their sixth consecutive American League Championship Series. And the Astros are already selling tickets. The team sent an email out about limited ALCS tickets available. Go to astros.com/postseason for ticket info.