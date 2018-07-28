HOUSTON - Astros fans now have a new way to remember the team’s first World Series Championship with a mural unveiled Friday at Minute Maid Park.

Local artist Opie Otterstad pulled the cover off his latest painting, which took four months to complete. The Houston native said painting the huge piece was a labor of love.

“Being an MTV generation kid, I’m used to things lasting about 3 minutes and being good to go, and this lasted four months,” Otterstad said. “It felt like I had a job, which was – for an artist – a little bit of a personal insult. But it was so much fun, and especially in our hometown, ‘labor of love’ is the best way to put it.”

Otterstad painted the mural during the games, so fans were able to watch the work in progress.

© 2018 KHOU