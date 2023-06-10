Game updates: Farmer's homer, Correa's double have Twins up 3-0 on Astros in Game 2 of ALDS

Houston is looking to take a two-game lead in the American League Divison Series.

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros face the Minnesota Twins on Sunday in Game 2 of the ALDS. The Astros hold a 1-0 lead in the series.

Framber Valdez started for Houston as the Astros went for a two-game lead in the American League Division Series. Pablo López took the hill for the Twins.

Hours before the game started, the Astros announced that the roof at Minute Maid Park would be open for Game 2.

Here are Game 2 updates and highlights.

First inning

Carlos Correa drove in Jorge Polanco with a double off the left-center wall with two outs in the first inning.

Jose Altuve led off the Houston half of the first with a bunt single down the third-base line. Alex Bregman followed with strikeout looking. Yordan Alvarez then flew out to right for the second out of the inning. Kyle Tucker hit a flyball to center for the third out of the inning.

Second inning

Minnesota 3, Houston 0

Willi Castro singled to center to lead off the second inning and Kyle Farmer followed with a two-run homer to increase Minnesota's lead to 3-0.

Max Kepler then hit a ground ball that hit the first base bag and allowed him to reach on the infield single. Michael A. Taylor hit into a fielder's choice for the first out of the inning and Minnesota leadoff hitter Donovan Solano grounded into a double play to end the inning.

Jose Abreu, Michael Brantley and Chas McCormick went down in order in the home half of the second inning.

Third inning

Jeremy Peña made a diving play at shortstop to get Polanco for the first out of the third inning. Royce Lewis struck out swinging and Correa worked a two-out walk, bringing up Ryan Jeffers, who went down looking to end the frame and leave Correa stranded at first.

Peña led off the third for Houston and reached on a broken-bat infield single but Martín Maldonado grounded into a double play for the first two outs of the inning. Altuve roped the first pitch he saw from López into left field for a single. He was able to advance to second when a pitch got away from the catcher during Bregman's second at-bat. Bregman then flew out to center for the third out.

Fourth inning

Castro, Farmer and Kepler went down in order in the top of the fourth inning.

Alvarez went down swinging for the first out of the home half of the fourth. Tucker then worked a walk, bringing up Abreu for his second at-bat of the game in which he moved Tucker up to second with a slow ground out to third. Brantley then singled to left, putting runners on the corners with two outs. McCormick went down swinging to end the threat.