SEATTLE — The Astros and Mariners announced a trade on Tuesday, which isn't that weird this time of the year. But what is weird is they did it in the middle of a series against each other.
In fact, one of the players traded was warming up in a new uniform just after the trade was announced.
The Astros sent the Mariners infielder Abraham Toro and relief pitcher Joe Smith for a pair of relievers in Kendall Graveman and Rafael Montero.
Both Graveman and Montero have closed games for the Mariners this season.
Toro was already wearing a Seattle uniform during warm-ups before Tuesday night's game.
Here are some numbers on the players involved (courtesy of the Houston Astros):
- Graveman, 30, has gone 4-0 with 10 saves and a 0.82 ERA (3ER/33IP) in 30 games for the Mariners this season. He’s been one of the best relievers in the Majors in 2021, as he owns the lowest WHIP (0.70) among all Major League relievers and the lowest ERA, opponent batting average (.136) and opponent OPS (.424) among all AL relievers. A veteran of seven Major League seasons (2014-18, 2020-21), Graveman has pitched in 124 career MLB games with Toronto (2014), Oakland (2015-18) and Seattle (2020-21). He is set to become a free agent following the 2021 campaign.
- Montero, 30, has gone 5-3 with seven saves and a 7.27 ERA (35ER/43.1IP) in 40 games for the Mariners in 2021. Montero has pitched better than his number indicate in 2021, as his FIP (4.13) is over three runs lower than his ERA, while his BABIP (.366) is the fourth-highest in the American League (min. 40 IP). A seven-year veteran (2014-17, 2019-21), Montero has spent time with New York-NL (2014-17), Texas (2019-20) and Seattle (2021) in his career. Montero, who was designated for assignment by Seattle on Friday, is under club control through the 2022 season.
- Smith, 37, has gone 1-1 with a 7.48 ERA (18ER/21.2IP) in 27 games for the Astros this season. The 14-year Major League veteran has pitched his last three seasons in Houston (2018-19, 2021) and has made 809 career relief appearances since debuting in the Majors in 2007.
- Toro, 24, has hit .211 (23x109) with six homers and 20 RBI in 35 games for the Astros this season. The switch-hitting infielder has spent parts of the last three seasons in Houston, appearing in 93 Major League games. He was originally acquired as a fifth-round pick in the 2015 MLB draft.