Just after the trade was announced, Abraham Toro was spotted warming up in a Mariners uniform.

SEATTLE — The Astros and Mariners announced a trade on Tuesday, which isn't that weird this time of the year. But what is weird is they did it in the middle of a series against each other.

In fact, one of the players traded was warming up in a new uniform just after the trade was announced.

The Astros sent the Mariners infielder Abraham Toro and relief pitcher Joe Smith for a pair of relievers in Kendall Graveman and Rafael Montero.

Both Graveman and Montero have closed games for the Mariners this season.

Toro was already wearing a Seattle uniform during warm-ups before Tuesday night's game.

