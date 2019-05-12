HOUSTON — The Houston Astros have traded outfielder Jake Marisnick to the New York Mets in exchange for left-handed pitcher Blake Taylor and outfielder Kenedy Corona.

Astros General Manager Jeff Luhnow made the official announcement Thursday morning.

Marisnick, 28, just completed his sixth season with the Astros and was entering his final year of arbitration.

In six seasons with the Astros, he batted .232 (356x1534) with 53 home runs and 65 stolen bases while providing premium defense in 631 games in the outfield.

Marisnick was acquired by the Astros from the Marlins prior to the 2014 trade deadline along with RHP Francis Martes, IF Colin Moran and a 2015 competitive balance round A pick in exchange for RHP Jarred Cosart, IF Kiké Hernandez and OF Austin Wates.

MORE ASTROS

Taylor, 24, was a Class A Advanced Florida State League Midseason All-Star in 2019, and posted a 2-3 record with 10 saves, a 2.16 ERA (16ER/66.2IP), 24 walks and 74 strikeouts in 40 combined relief outings at Triple A Syracuse (1g), Double A Binghamton (18g) and Class A Advanced St. Lucie (21g).

A second-round pick by the Pirates in the 2013 draft, Taylor was traded to the Mets in 2014 as the player to be named later in a three-player deal that sent infielder Ike Davis to Pittsburgh. Taylor was added to the Mets 40-man roster on Nov. 4.

Corona, 19, just completed his first professional season in 2019, batting .301 (66x219) with 14 doubles, four triples, five homers, 19 stolen bases and an .868 OPS (.398 OBP/.470 SLG) in 63 combined games between the Class A Short Season Brooklyn Cyclones (4g), the Rookie Level Gulf Coast League Mets (42g) and the Rookie Level Dominican Summer League Mets (17g).

Corona was signed by the Mets as an international free agent out of Venezuela on April 6, 2019.

With the addition of Taylor and the removal of Marisnick, the Astros 40-man roster stands at 38 players.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter