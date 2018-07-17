HOUSTON - If you missed your chance at getting an Astros World Series replica ring, the team is giving fans one more opportunity.

All ticketed fans will receive the replica ring during Houston’s game against the Oakland Athletics Aug. 27.

The Astros have given out replica championship rings three times this season, most recently last week against the A’s. Lines stretched around the corner of Minute Maid Park before gates opened Wednesday evening.

Reid Ryan, Astros team president, said last week the team made more than 120,000 replica rings available to fans in Houston and through minor league affiliates.

Gates open at 4 p.m. Aug. 27. Visit the Astros’ website for ticket information.

