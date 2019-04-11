HOUSTON — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Gerrit Cole's post-game interview following Game 7 of the World Series.

Has Gerrit Cole pitched his last game for the Astros? Not if owner Jim Crane has anything to say about it.

Crane told reporters on Monday that the Astros were “going to make a run at it” when asked about the possibility of re-signing the ace pitcher.

Cole is set to be a free agent this offseason and is expected to receive a record payday from whomever he signs with. The star pitcher went 4-1 during the postseason for the Astros but was not called upon for relief in the decisive Game 7 loss the Washington Nationals.

Cole is a Cy Young Award candidate and was dominant in the regular season (20-5 with a 2.50 ERA) and most of the postseason (4-1 with a 1.72 ERA). There are other teams interested in Cole, including the team he cheered for as a kid, the New York Yankees.

After the Astros lost in Game 7 to the Nationals, we talked to Cole about the team and his time in Houston.

A lot of good friendships,” he told us. “I learned a lot about pitching from my teammates, from the pitching and coaching staff. I learned a lot more about the game from A.J. (Hinch). It was just a pleasure to play in the city of Houston.”

He also said that he made lifelong friends in the team’s clubhouse.

When asked about the chances of him coming back next year, Cole responded, “I don’t know.”

But would he like to?

“I’ve made that clear already,” he said.

