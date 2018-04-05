It’s May 4, and you’ve probably already heard someone say, “May the ‘Fourth’ be with you.”

For Star Wars fans, the Houston Astros have plans to celebrate during Star Wars Night May 18 at Minute Maid Park.

Fans attending the game slated at 7:10 p.m. against the Cleveland Indians are encouraged to wear Star Wars costumes. They will have opportunities to interact with Star Wars characters throughout the park.

There are three ticket packages available for the event. Fans can choose a Star Wars T-shirt package that includes a Star Wars Astros T-shirt or a Star Wars Bobblehead package that includes a Josh “Solo” Reddick and Chewbacca dual bobblehead. A Star Wars Premium package includes both of the giveaways.

Following the game will be Friday Night Fireworks set to Star Wars music.

For more information on Star Wars packages and add-ons to existing game tickets, visit the Astros’ website.

© 2018 KHOU