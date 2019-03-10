HOUSTON — Are you ready for “Orange Juice Series?”

The Houston Astros are holding a fan pep rally outside City Hall Thursday morning in preparation for their match-up with the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series.

The Astros host the Rays at Minute Maid Park on Friday for Game 1 of the best-of-five series. The game starts at 1 p.m.

The series is being dubbed the “Orange Juice Series” with the Astros residing in Minute Maid Park, affectionally called the “Juice Box,” and the Rays playing their games at Tropicana Field.

Astros officials are asking fans to wear orange to the rally in support of their hometown team.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Astros President Reid Ryan, Astros General Manager Jeff Luhnow, players Josh Reddick and Chris Devenski, mascot Orbit and the Shooting Stars will attend the rally.

The rally is free and open to the public. City Hall is located at 601 Bagby St.

