HOUSTON - The Houston Astros are giving away World Series Champions replica rings once again!

All fans who attend the Astros' Sept. 17 game against the Seattle Mariners will receive a replica ring. This marks the fifth time the Astros have given out replica rings at games this season.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. Sept. 17 for a 7:10 p.m. game start. The Astros say fans will not be allowed to line up before 8 a.m. Sept. 17.

The organization also says the giveaway will cease at the end of the 6th inning, meaning any fans who enter the ballpark after the end of the 6th will not receive a replica ring.

For more information, visit the Astros’ website.

