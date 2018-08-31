HOUSTON - The Houston Astros are giving away World Series Champions replica rings once again!

All fans who attend the Astros' Sept. 17 game against the Seattle Mariners will receive a replica ring. This marks the fifth time the Astros have given out replica rings at games this season.

Photos: Astros give away World Series replica rings

Photos: Astros give away World Series replica rings
01 / 12
Fans showed off their Astros World Series replica rings at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday night.Photo Credit: Brenda Koopsen
02 / 12
Fans showed off their Astros World Series replica rings at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday night.Photo Credit: Brenda Koopsen
03 / 12
Fans showed off their Astros World Series replica rings at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday night.Photo Credit: Brenda Koopsen
04 / 12
Fans showed off their Astros World Series replica rings at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday night.Photo Credit: Brenda Koopsen
05 / 12
Fans showed off their Astros World Series replica rings at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday night.Photo Credit: Brenda Koopsen
06 / 12
Fans showed off their Astros World Series replica rings at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday night.Photo Credit: Brenda Koopsen
07 / 12
Fans showed off their Astros World Series replica rings at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday night.Photo Credit: Brenda Koopsen
08 / 12
Fans showed off their Astros World Series replica rings at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday night.Photo Credit: Brenda Koopsen
09 / 12
Fans showed off their Astros World Series replica rings at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday night.Photo Credit: Brenda Koopsen
10 / 12
Fans showed off their Astros World Series replica rings at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday night.Photo Credit: Brenda Koopsen
11 / 12
Fans showed off their Astros World Series replica rings at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday night.Photo Credit: Brenda Koopsen
12 / 12
Fans showed off their Astros World Series replica rings at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday night.Photo Credit: Brenda Koopsen

Gates will open at 4 p.m. Sept. 17 for a 7:10 p.m. game start. The Astros say fans will not be allowed to line up before 8 a.m. Sept. 17.

The organization also says the giveaway will cease at the end of the 6th inning, meaning any fans who enter the ballpark after the end of the 6th will not receive a replica ring.

For more information, visit the Astros’ website.

© 2018 KHOU