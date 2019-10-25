WASHINGTON — The Astros trail the Nationals 2-0 in the 2019 World Series.

Washington beat Houston at Minute Maid Park to start the series, and now, Houston is headed to Nationals Park with intentions of returning the favor.

On Friday, the 'Stros are taking the field with a lineup that has some changes due to the pitcher being forced to hit.

Luckily for Houston, Zack Greinke, their Game 3 starter, has a solid history handling the bat. He's a career .225 hitter with nine homers and nine stolen bases in 598 plate appearances. In the playoffs, he has 25 plate appearances and has amassed a .227 batting average.

Here's a look at how the Astros are starting Game 3:

CF George Springer 2B Jose Altuve LF Michael Brantley 3B Alex Bregman 1B Yuli Gurriel SS Carlos Correa RF Josh Reddick C Robinson Chirinos P Zack Greinke

