Minor league players invited to big league camp try to make a name for themselves. This one just happens to have a famous father

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Second baseman Will Wagner is a non-roster invitee to Houston Astros’ spring training. He’s also the son of six-time All-Star relief pitcher Billy Wagner, a member of the Astros Hall of Fame.

“I wouldn't be here without him," Will said.

Will grew up in Virginia but was born in Houston in 1998, Billy’s third season in the majors.

Being in a major league clubhouse less than two years after being drafted – not matter what the last name is – is quite the feat. Will also knows how to act.

“I just try to stay out everyone's way and do my thing,” said Will earlier this week.

Astros manager Dusty Baker took a few moments to say hello to Will, as he’d never met him. He remembers managing against Billy, however.

“Billy Wagner was nasty,” Baker recalled.

As for Dad's advice? It was for Will to just be himself.

“'Soak it all in and just go do your thing,’” Will said Billy told him. “’Don't put too much pressure on yourself.’”

The skills he hopes to show big league staff?

“Just my energy and that I've gotten better throughout the years and that I'm always going to improve here,” he said.