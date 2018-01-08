SEATTLE (AP) — Charlie Morton did what's become expected on the mound in getting his 12th victory, while Evan Gattis and Josh Reddick provided the pop needed with all the big names missing from the Houston Astros' lineup right now.

Gattis hit a two-run home run to put Houston ahead, Reddick capped it with a two-run shot in the ninth inning, and the Astros snapped a five-game losing streak with a 5-2 win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.

Already without Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa, the Astros lost George Springer for most of Tuesday's game with a sore shoulder.

"We've just got to go in there and do our job and not try to make up too much for those guys because obviously we're not those guys and what they can do," Reddick said. "We've got to piece it together and hopefully put a few guys (together) that can make one of them."

Gattis' 21st home run of the season came in the sixth off Seattle starter Mike Leake and snapped a 1-1 tie. Leake left a breaking ball in the middle of the plate and Gattis clubbed it over the left field fence to put the Astros in front.

Reddick greeted new Seattle reliever Zach Duke with a shot to deep right-center field in the ninth. It was the first home run allowed this season by Duke, who was acquired in a trade with Minnesota.

Morton (12-2) struck out eight and didn't allow Seattle to put together a sustained rally. Seattle's offense was limited to Jean Segura's solo home run and Mitch Haniger's RBI single. Morton was pulled after the sixth, despite giving up just two runs and throwing 90 pitches. The sixth inning was the only time Seattle had multiple runners on base and Morton got out of the jam after Haniger's single by getting Chris Hermann to ground out with two runners on.

"He pitched great. His command of his pitches was overall good tonight. Got some big swings and misses when he needed to," Houston manager A.J. Hinch said.

Hector Rondon pitched the ninth for his 10th save.

