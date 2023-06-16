Astros' Ryne Stanek returns to team after time away on bereavement list

HOUSTON — Houston Astros pitcher Ryne Stanek is returning to the team after taking a leave of absence as he was placed on the ‘Bereavement/Family Medical Emergency’ list.
Stanek had been on leave from the team since June 10. After the team posted about Stanek, prayers and well-wishes poured in for the right-hander.
No other details were given about Stanek's time away from the Astros.
Left-handed reliever Matt Gage had been called up from the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys to fill Stanek’s spot on the roster. With Stanek returning to the team, Gage has been sent back down to Sugar Land.
After news of Stanek’s leave first broke, fans tweeted shared their messages of support for the Astros’ reliever.