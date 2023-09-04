Astros' Ryne Stanek carted off field after injuring ankle

The Houston reliever was covering first base on a ninth-inning ground ball.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Astros knocked off Texas 13-6 in a key AL West division showdown, but it may have come at a cost.

In the ninth inning of Monday's game, Houston reliever Ryne Stanek had to be carted off the field after injuring his ankle covering first base on a grounder hit by Leody Taveras to José Abreu. Stanek caught the toss, but stumbled after putting his foot on the bag and stayed down on the ground for several minutes.

KHOU 11's Zack Tawatari is in Arlington covering the Astros-Rangers series and said that the official word from the Astros is that Stanek is being evaluated for a right ankle injury, but didn't give any more specifics.

Official word from #astros is Ryne Stanek is being evaluated for a right ankle injury @JBristolKHOU @KHOU — Zack Tawatari (@zacktKHOU) September 4, 2023

If Stanek does have to miss time for the injury, it'll be the second time he'll have been out of action. Earlier this season, Stanek missed time while he was on the bereavement list. He was placed on the bereavement list on June 10 and returned to the team on June 16.

Stanek is 3-1 this season with a 4.07 ERA.