Astros

Astros rout A's 10-4, secure ALDS home-field advantage

Astros will have host the first two games in their best-of-five match-up against the White Sox.
Credit: AP
Houston Astros' Michael Brantley hits a two-run triple during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON — Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker hit two of the Astros’ four homers as Houston locked up home-field advantage in the AL Division Series with a 10-4 win over the Oakland Athletics. 

With the win, the AL West champion Astros will host the first two games in their best-of-five match-up against the AL Central champion White Sox next week.

The Astros own the tiebreaker over the White Sox, winning five out of seven against Chicago this season. 

Alvarez connected on a three-run homer to right in the first, and Tucker hit a two-run homer to left in the seventh.