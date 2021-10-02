Astros rout A's 10-4, secure ALDS home-field advantage

Astros will have host the first two games in their best-of-five match-up against the White Sox.

HOUSTON — Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker hit two of the Astros’ four homers as Houston locked up home-field advantage in the AL Division Series with a 10-4 win over the Oakland Athletics.

With the win, the AL West champion Astros will host the first two games in their best-of-five match-up against the AL Central champion White Sox next week.

The Astros own the tiebreaker over the White Sox, winning five out of seven against Chicago this season.