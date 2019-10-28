HOUSTON — The 'Stros are now back home in Houston preparing to take on the Nationals in Game 6 of the World Series.
The team and their families arrived home from Washington, D.C. at Minute Maid Park early Monday morning.
A few fans stayed up in the wee hours to give the team a well-deserved welcome home, waving and cheering as the boys loaded off of the bus.
MORE ASTROS
- 'Stros on fire! Astros beat Nationals 7-1 to seize control of World Series
- Astros fans watching World Series leave Washington, D.C. winners
- Gerrit Cole passes Nolan Ryan on a pretty impressive strikeout list
They will get a day’s rest before Game 6 and an opportunity to close out this series here at home.
Sunday night's win in D.C. gives the Astros a 3-2 lead in the World Series, a position very few people thought they would be in after dropping the first two games at home.
The Astros beat the Nats, 7-1. completing a three-game sweep on the road.
Gerrit Cole held it down on the mound and a trio of two-run home runs made up the bulk of the Astros’ offense, with George Springer sealing the deal in the ninth with a run.
Astros fans in D.C. were joyous leaving Nationals Park.
We are all hoping they can secure that win Tuesday night during Game 6 here at “the Juice Box.”
MORE ASTROS
- Astros owner Jim Crane apologizes to Sports Illustrated reporter, retracts statement
- Slump is over: Yordan Alvarez becomes youngest Cuban-born player to homer in a World Series game
- Astros' Carlos Correa tied with Derek Jeter for most home runs in a World Series by a shortstop
- President Trump attends World Series Game 5