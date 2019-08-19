HOUSTON — The Houston Astros have unveiled their 2020 Spring Training schedule, with the opening game set for Saturday, Feb. 22 vs. the Washington Nationals.

The 2020 season will mark the Astros fourth at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, located in West Palm Beach, Fla.

The Feb. 22 contest vs. the Nationals will be the first of 15 scheduled home games for the Astros in West Palm Beach in 2020. The Astros are scheduled to play 31 Spring Training games overall in Florida next season.

The Astros and Nationals share FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, with each club having its own separate training facility on opposite sides of the ballpark. The two clubs are scheduled to face each other six times in 2020.

Highlights from the Astros home schedule include three games vs. the popular St. Louis Cardinals (Feb. 26, March 1, March 16), three games vs. the New York Mets (Feb. 29, March 6, March 10) and a Saturday visit by the Boston Red Sox (March 14).

The Astros will also host the Braves (March 20), Tigers (March 9) and Marlins (Feb. 25, March 4, March 15) at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in 2020.

EXHIBITION GAMES AT MINUTE MAID PARK

The Astros will play their final two exhibition games of 2020 at Minute Maid Park as they play host to the Cleveland Indians, March 23-24.

The regular season opener is scheduled for March 26 vs. the Angels at Minute Maid Park.

TICKET INFORMATION

Starting Aug. 19, for games at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, fans can make deposits on new Spring Training season tickets, Suites or Party Decks by calling 561.500.HITS (4487).

