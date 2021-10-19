ALCS Game 4 updates: Red Sox answer in first inning, take 2-1 lead over Astros

Houston won the first game but dropped the next two and now face a 2-1 deficit in the ALCS.

BOSTON — The Astros are taking on the Red Sox in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox won Game 3, 12-3. Eduardo Rodriguez earned his first victory this postseason and Kyle Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Boston. Jose Urquidy took his first loss of the postseason for Houston.

SCROLL DOWN THE PAGE FOR LIVE GAME UPDATES

The Astros went 44-37 in road games in 2021. Houston has hit nine home runs this postseason, Kyle Tucker has accounted for three of them en route to posting a slugging percentage of .704.

The Red Sox were 49-32 on their home turf in 2021. Boston has hit 20 home runs this postseason, Kike Hernandez has accounted for five of them en route to posting a slugging percentage of 1.028.

Game updates

Zack Greinke started for Houston and Nick Pivetta started for Boston.

Houston 1, Boston 0

Alex Bregman got the Astros on the board in the first inning with a solo homer over the Green Monster, giving Houston a 1-0 lead.

Boston 2, Houston 1

Xander Bogaerts answered Bregman's homer with a two-out, two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning.

Game recaps