Altuve's HR puts Astros up 1-0 on Rays in Game 3 of ALCS

Houston is looking to avoid an 0-3 hole in the ALCS against the Rays.

SAN DIEGO — Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros are facing a 2-0 hole against Tampa Bay in the AL Championship Series and have hardly looked like a club that’s won two of the past three AL pennants.

Altuve made two throwing errors from second base during a 4-2 defeat in Game 2, including one that preceded a three-run homer by Manuel Margot.

Jose Urquidy started Game 3 for the Astros while Ryan Yarbrough toed the hill in the first for the Rays.

Urquidy got through the first inning unscathed on only six pitches before Altuve opened the scoring with a solo homer in the bottom of the first inning.

The Rays had runners on the corners with one out in the top of the second, but Urquidy was able to wiggle out of the jam thanks to swinging strikeouts of Kevin Kiermaier and Michael Pérez.

