Randy Cesar’s hitting streak began in early May and now has reached a point where it is being followed outside Corpus Christi and the Texas League, and is reaching a national scale.

The Houston Astros prospect has hit safely in 41 consecutive games and in the process, has shattered the Hooks franchise record and broke a 49-year old Texas League mark.

The Texas League season resumes on Thursday as the Hooks begin a six-game road trip to Arkansas.

Here are five things to know about Cesar and his record-breaking streak:

STAYING HOT

Randy Cesar has not only hit in every game he’s played since May 5 but he has also been on a tear offensively.

Cesar is hitting .382 during the streak with 11 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 30 RBI. He has also scored 28 runs. Cesar missed a few games because of a sore thumb but that did little to slow him down when he returned to the field.

MAKING IT COUNT

On the first day of Cesar’s hitting streak, he was 2 for 4 with a triple and an RBI in a game against San Antonio. And as the streak has progressed multi-hit games have been common.

Cesar has had multiple hits in 15 of the 41 games, and has had three or more hits in five of those games. His best game during the streak is arguably his 4 for 5 performance against San Antonio and had two RBI in the game.

WHERE DOES HE RANK?

Cesar became the 17th player in Minor League Baseball history to put together a hitting streak of 40 or more games, according to baseball-reference.com. Cesar’s 41-game streak puts him at 15th on the list. The record for the longest hitting streak in Minor League Baseball is 69 games set in 1919 by Joe Wilhoit in the Western League. Five players have streaks of 50 or more games, including Joe DiMaggio when he played in the Pacific Coast League.

DiMaggio’s 56-game hitting streak is still the best in Major League Baseball.

GROWING UP WITH THE ASTROS

Cesar was signed by the Astros as a non-drafted free agent in 2011 at the age of 16. He began his professional career with the Astros of the Dominican Summer League and made his debut in the United States in 2014 in the Gulf Coast League. Cesar is hitting .277 during his career as a minor leaguer.

WHAT’S NEXT

Cesar is not listed among the Astros’ top 30 prospects by mlb.com but he is likely rising. His hot bat has been complemented by his improving fielding at third base.

The Hooks embark on a six-game road trip, beginning Thursday against Arkansas and Northwest Arkansas. Cesar is hitting .200 in five games against the Travelers and .286 against the Naturals. Cesar has faced neither team during the streak.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL LONGEST HITTING STREAKS

Joe DiMaggio, 56 (1941)

“Wee” Willie Keeler, 45 (1896-97)

Pete Rose, 44 (1978)

Bill Dahlen, 42 (1894)

George Sisler, 41 (1922)

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL LONGEST HITTING STREAKS

Joe Wilhoit, 69 (1919)

Joe DiMaggio, 61 (1933)

Roman Mejias, 55 (1954)

Otto Pahlman, 50 (1922)

Francisco Mejia, 50 (2016)

Jack Ness, 49 (1915)

Harry Chozen, 49 (1945)

Jamie McOwen, 45 (2009)

Brandon Watson, 43 (2007)

Eddie Marshall, 43 (1935)

Orlando Moreno, 43 (1947)

Howie Bedell, 43 (1961)

Jack Lelivelt, 42 (1912)

Herbert Chapman, 42 (1950)

Randy Cesar, 41 (2018)

Ducky Detweiler, 40 (1942)

Frosty Kennedy, 40 (1953)

