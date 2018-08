HOUSTON - The Houston Astros have placed starting pitcher Charlie Morton on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder discomfort, the team announced Wednesday.

The Astros also reinstated relief pitcher Chris Devenski from the 10-day DL. He will be active for Houston’s Wednesday afternoon game against the Oakland Athletics.

The Astros expect Morton to miss one start in his stint on the DL.

