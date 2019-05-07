HOUSTON — Astros prospect Corbin Martin had successful Tommy John surgery on his right elbow earlier this week, the team announced.

Martin, who is ranked by MLB.com as the Astros' No. 4 prospect, made his Major League Baseball debut with the Astros earlier this season.

Houston moved Collin McHugh to the bullpen in May and called Martin up from Triple A Round Rock.

Martin is a Houston-area native who was drafted out of Texas A&M with the No. 56 overall pick in 2017. He played ball at Cypress Ranch High School in the northwest part of town.

Martin started in five games for the Astros, posting a 1-1 record and 5.59 ERA in 19.1 innings pitched.

