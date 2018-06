HOUSTON - Dallas Keuchel is showing off more than his beard in the latest edition of ESPN The Magazine’s Body Issue.

The Houston Astros pitcher is among athletes who will pose for the magazine’s 10th anniversary Body Issue.

Other athletes in this year’s Body Issue include Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, WNBA star Sue Bird, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig and Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, among others.

The issue is out June 29.

