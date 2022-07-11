Astros victory parade live stream: Fans lining up early for celebration

More than a million people are expected to fill the streets of downtown Houston.

HOUSTON — The party’s not over! Fans have been celebrating all weekend after the Houston Astros won their second World Series Championship in six years. Now, it’s time for the victory parade!

The Astros won the World Series, 6-2, after crushing the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday night, 4-1, in Game 6 at Minute Maid Park. Now, it’s time for the city and fans to celebrate them.

What channel is the Astros parade on?

Coverage of the Astros victory parade will be on KHOU 11, KHOU 11+ on Roku and FireTV, the KHOU 11 app, Facebook and YouTube, starting at 10 a.m., before the parade kicks off.

Start point

The parade route is longer and more linear compared to 2017. It will be 1.7 miles long with fans along both sides of the streets.

The parade will start at Smith and Preston streets and will go down to Smith and Tuam streets.

Finner said paradegoers shouldn't just go to the start point or end point.

Map of route

How to get there

Turner said using METRO will be a good way to get downtown. All rides on transit systems will be free, including METRORail, Park and Ride, bus and METRO Lift services.

The METRO Red Line will operate as long as possible.

A special train will be wrapped with the Astros logo.

Rideshare dropoff points

Taking rideshares to several dropoff and pickup spots around downtown is another option. There will be several points around town to get dropped off and picked up from:

Root Square Memorial Park at 1400 Clay St.

Allen’s Landing at 1019 Commerce St.

Eleanor Tinsley Park parking lanes at 3600 Allen Parkway

Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart at 1111 St. Joseph Parkway

Safety

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said hundreds of officers from several agencies will be on the streets.

Finner said visitors should not park on Smith, Louisiana or Bagby near the start point of the parade starting at 4 a.m.

Astros headlines

Live updates

Follow along for all of the big moments from today's celebration:

10:35 AM - The Astros team and personnel continue to file and board charter buses this morning before the parade.

10:25 AM - Houston Texans legend Andre Johnson will be taking part in the Astros victory parade.

10:00 AM - If you can't be at the parade, join our live stream.

9:30 AM - Astros fans showed up early to grab their spots for today's celebration.

