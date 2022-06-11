Alex Bregman wants Katy ISD to cancel classes for the Astros victory parade

Plenty of schools in the Greater Houston area are off today, but Katy ISD isn't having it.

HOUSTON — What's normally 'Houston versus Everybody' is now Houston versus Katy.

As several school districts canceled classes Monday for the Houston Astros victory parade, a couple of districts aren't following suit.

The most notable one is Katy ISD, which is the third-largest district in the area.

Taking things into his own hands, Astros star Alex Bregman tweeted a plea at the district to let the kids come to the parade.

Bregman's tweet came after the district posted an announcement to students and staff congratulating the organization on winning the World Series, and following up with encouraging them to wear their Astros gear to school.

Hey @katyisd 👋



Please the kids come to the parade! #GoStros — Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) November 7, 2022

"I bet Orbit is going to the parade tomorrow," one user replied.

There's even a petition on Change.org begging Katy ISD to cancel classes for the parade that has more than 25,000 signatures.

The parade is scheduled to take place at noon downtown. If you are not able to make it to the celebration, stream live coverage of the event beginning at 10 a.m. on KHOU 11, KHOU 11+ on Roku and FireTV, the KHOU 11 app, Facebook and YouTube.

