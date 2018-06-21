The Houston Astros are playing amazing baseball, which had to make Thursday an especially relaxed off-day for the World Series champs.
Outfielder Josh Reddick stepped to the plate in a different way, though.
He took his girlfriend to Space Center Houston, where he says he learned a lot about the space program he'd previously been unaware of. Reddick also saw a ton of rockets, which of course is really cool.
He also popped the big question. And she said yes.
What a day today was. Took advantage of an off day @spacecenterhou! Learned a lot I was unaware of about our space program! Saw a ton of rockets so that was cool. I also asked the girl that can’t live without to marry me! (She said yes) I love you @jett1622 ! 🍾
Congratulations to Reddick and the bride-to-be.