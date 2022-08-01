Astros get Trey Mancini in three-team trade involving Orioles, Rays

The Orioles are sending Trey Mancini to Houston and the Astros are sending Jose Siri to Tampa Bay.

HOUSTON — The Astros, Orioles and Rays agreed to a three-team trade on Monday.

Baltimore is sending Trey Mancini to Houston and the Astros are sending Jose Siri to Tampa Bay.

The Rays are sending pitcher Seth Johnson to the Orioles and pitcher Jayden Murray to the Astros. The Orioles are also getting pitcher Chayce McDermott from the Astros.

Mancini, 30, is hitting .268 for the Orioles this season so far with 10 home runs and 41 RBIs. He's a career .270 hitter in his nearly six-year career. He's got 117 home runs under his belt and 350 RBIs. He plays first base, but can also be the designated hitter.

Murray, 25, has been in Tampa Bay's farm system since 2019. The right-hander has a career 2.61 ERA in 45 starts and a 17-8 record. He was a 23rd-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft.

Siri, 26, hit .178 with 3 homers, 6 stolen bases and 10 RBI in 48 games for the Astros this year.

McDermott, 23, went 6-1 with a 5.50 ERA in 19 appearances with High A Asheville this season. He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 draft.

Johnson is about to undergo Tommy John surgery, according to reports.