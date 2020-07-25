Astros sport Black Lives Matter T-shirts during Opening Day warm-ups

HOUSTON — Hours away from the start of their 2020 season, the Houston Astros took the field of Minute Maid Park sporting Black Lives Matter T-shirts.
The 2019 American League Champions wore the black shirts with large white lettering on the front across the chest as they went through warm-ups and batting practice.
The Astros are the latest Major League Baseball team to show their support for the movement.
On Thursday night, the 2019 World Series Champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees, and the teams knelt in unison prior to the start of the game as port of an Opening Day ceremony.
Players from both teams also wore T-shirts saying Black Lives Matter during batting practice.
The letters “BLM” were also stenciled into the back of the mound at the center of the diamond.
After the players took a knee, they stood up for a recorded performance of the National Anthem.
