HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Apparently they are just like us!

Astros outfielder Josh Reddick served on a Harris County jury last week.

According to Judge Mike Engelhart, Reddick served on a criminal jury for several days for Judge Randy Roll.

"He was so kind and down to earth with everyone in our suite. He was exceedingly generous and patient with all of us who were star-struck," Engelhart said in a Facebook post.

