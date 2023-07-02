Astros introduce new slogan, Wednesday ring giveaways, more ahead of 2023 season

HOUSTON — The Astros are coming off another World Series title and looking to go back-to-back.
That goal is apparent in the team's slogan for the 2023 season.
#Ready2Reign
The team made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday along with several other things to look forward to this season.
Here's a look at what's to come as the 'Stros go for their third championship in seven seasons.
New slogan
Jersey partner
Throwback jerseys?
The Astros also hinted at the possibility of rolling out several throwback jerseys throughout the course of the season.