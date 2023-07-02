Astros introduce new slogan, Wednesday ring giveaways, more ahead of 2023 season

A new season means a new slogan and more giveaways for fans at Minute Maid Park.

HOUSTON — The Astros are coming off another World Series title and looking to go back-to-back.

That goal is apparent in the team's slogan for the 2023 season.

#Ready2Reign

The team made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday along with several other things to look forward to this season.

Here's a look at what's to come as the 'Stros go for their third championship in seven seasons.

New slogan

Jersey partner

Today, we announced an expansion of our partnership with @WeAreOxy to become our official jersey partner for the next seven seasons. pic.twitter.com/trDma0um7W — Houston Astros (@astros) February 9, 2023

Throwback jerseys?

The Astros also hinted at the possibility of rolling out several throwback jerseys throughout the course of the season.

Theme nights hats

New @Astros hats coming this season as part of 'theme' nights @KHOU pic.twitter.com/XNf0aZiIYd — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) February 10, 2023

Ring giveaways