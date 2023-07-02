x
Astros

Astros introduce new slogan, Wednesday ring giveaways, more ahead of 2023 season

A new season means a new slogan and more giveaways for fans at Minute Maid Park.

HOUSTON — The Astros are coming off another World Series title and looking to go back-to-back.

That goal is apparent in the team's slogan for the 2023 season.

#Ready2Reign

The team made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday along with several other things to look forward to this season.

Here's a look at what's to come as the 'Stros go for their third championship in seven seasons.

New slogan

Jersey partner

Throwback jerseys?

The Astros also hinted at the possibility of rolling out several throwback jerseys throughout the course of the season.

Theme nights hats

Ring giveaways

