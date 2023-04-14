Heads up, Astros fans! The roof at Minute Maid will be open for tonight's game

It's usually too hot to open the roof at the Astros ballpark so tonight will be a relatively rare treat.

HOUSTON — Astros fans heading to Minute Maid Park for tonight's Astros game will get to enjoy the nice spring weather.

Barring any last-minute changes in the forecast, the Astros say the roof will be open for the game against the Texas Rangers.

Editor's note: The above video originally aired in Oct. 2022.

KHOU 11 Meteorologist Tim Pandajis says it will be around 80 degrees, overcast and muggy for the first pitch at 7:10 p.m.

The roof is projected to be OPEN for tonight's game.



During the regular season, it's up to the Astros whether the roof is open or closed. If it's open at game time, it has to stay that way unless rain or other adverse weather conditions come into play.

The players prefer to have it closed, according to mlb.com writer Brian McTaggert, partly because the crowd noise gives them an advantage.

During postseason play, the roof status is decided by the league.

When MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred chose to open the Minute Maid roof for Game 2 of the ALCS last year, Yankees skipper Aaron Boone whined about the wind and blamed it, in part, for the team's 3-2 loss to the Astros.