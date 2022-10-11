x
Astros

Fans line up overnight for meet and greet with Astros stars Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman

Academy is not allowing outside items and merchandise will not be signed by the players, but autograph cards will be provided.

HOUSTON — Fans camped overnight into early Thursday for a chance to see Houston Astros stars Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve at a meet and greets at local Academy Sports + Outdoors locations.

Bregman will be at the store just off the West Loop in Meyerland. The meet and greet will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Altuve will be making an appearance at an Academy in Pasadena on Thursday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. That is at the store located off the East Sam Houston Tollway.

Autograph passes will be handed out to fans one hour before the event starts.

