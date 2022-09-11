Three Astros stars are hosting meet and greets this week around Houston

HOUSTON — Three Houston Astros fan favorites will be around town celebrating their World Series championship this week with the community.
Stars Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker will be available for fans to meet and greet at different Academy Sports + Outdoors over the next two days:
- Tucker will be available at the Academy on Bunker Hill and the Katy Freeway today between 6 and 7:30 p.m.
- Bregman will be at the Meyerland location inside the West Loop on Thursday between the same times.
- Altuve will be in Pasadena at the Academy off the East Sam Houston Tollway on Thursday between 7 and 8:30 p.m.
If you can't make any of those, you can also go see Yordan Alvarez and Cristian Javier at DICK's Sporting Goods on Wednesday:
- Alvarez will appear at the DICK's off the Gulf Freeway in Friendswood today from 7 to 8:30 p.m., where fans were already lining up overnight.
- Javier is making his appearance a bit earlier at the DICK's located at The Shops at Park West in Katy.
Academy and DICK's both say outside items and merchandise will not be signed by the players, but autograph cards will be provided.