HOUSTON — Astros’ outfielder Jake Marisnick has appealed his two-game suspension for a violent home plate collision that injured Los Angeles catcher Jonathan Lucroy.

Because of that appeal, Marisnick is eligible to play in tonight's game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington.

The suspension came after a hit that happened as Marisnick began to slide into home plate on July 7. That's when he crashed into Lucroy.

Lucroy laid still on his back near home plate after the collision. Lucroy suffered a concussion and a broken nose.

“After thoroughly reviewing the play from all angles, I have concluded that Jake’s actions warrant discipline,” MLB’s Chief Baseball Officer Joe Torre told MLB.com. “While I do not believe that Jake intended to injure Jonathan, the contact he initiated in his attempt to score violated Official Baseball Rule 6.01(i), which is designed to protect catchers from precisely this type of collision.”

After the game, Marisnick tweeted out:

“Through my eyes I thought the play was going to end up on the outside of the plate. I made a split second decision at full speed to slide head first on the inside part of the plate. That decision got another player hurt and I feel awful. I hope nothing but the best for @JLucroy20.”

Astros' third baseman Alex Bregman defended his teammate in a tweet:

"First off our thoughts are with @JLucroy20 .. praying for a speedy recovery. In no way shape or form is Jake a dirty player. Jake was trying to score and they colided because they both decided to go inside and it was to late. The decision on where to slide is so last second..."

Marisnick was also fined an undisclosed amount of money.