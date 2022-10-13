LIVE UPDATES: Astros host Mariners in Game 2 of ALDS at Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON — Yordan Álvarez wrecked the Seattle Mariners’ bullpen strategy with one colossal swing on Tuesday, giving the Houston Astros an 8-7 Game 1 victory with a three-run drive off Robbie Ray with two outs in the ninth inning.
Seattle manager Scott Servais called the left-handed Ray — the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner — out of the bullpen just to face the left-handed-hitting Alvarez.
Álvarez, who hit 37 homers in the regular season, spoiled Servais’ move by launching Ray’s second pitch into the right field stands to set off a wild celebration with his mom and dad in the seats. Alvarez had five RBIs in the game.
Game 2 starter Luis Castillo, acquired in July from the Cincinnati Reds, could be Seattle's best chance to slow Alvarez and the Astros. The two-time All-Star pitched 7 1/3 shutout innings to beat Toronto in the AL wild-card opener.
The American League Division Series resumes this afternoon at Minute Maid Park with the first pitch scheduled for 2:37 p.m. CT.
Everything you need to know
Date: Thursday, Oct. 13
Time: 2:37 p.m. CT
Location: Minute Maid Park - Houston, Texas
TV Channel: TBS
Live stream: TBS app
Roof status: Closed
Odds: Astros -158, Mariners +134; over/under is 7 runs (via Fanduel Sportsbook)
Pitching matchup: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) vs. Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 167 strikeouts)
Game day happenings
Pre-game festivities
Kaylise Irizarry will sing the national anthem and the colors will be presented by the Houston Police Department color guard. Former Astros' great Terry Puhl will throw out the first pitch and the 'Play Ball' call will be from the Geto Boys --- Scarface and Willie D.
Here on and off the field
Thursday morning, before Game 2 of the ALDS, Álvarez met the fan who caught that game-winning home run. But the Astros slugger did more than just meet Dillon Harrell. Álvarez also signed that home run baseball for him...and a jersey too!
Game preview
The Houston Astros and the Seattle Mariners square off in Game 2 of the ALDS. The Astros lead the series 1-0.
Houston has a 55-26 record in home games and a 106-56 record overall. The Astros have gone 66-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.
Seattle is 90-72 overall and 44-37 on the road. The Mariners have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .390.
The teams meet Thursday for the 21st time this season. The Astros lead the season series 13-7.
Top performers
Yordan Alvarez has 37 home runs, 78 walks and 97 RBI while hitting .306 for the Astros. Jeremy Pena is 11-for-33 with a triple, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.
Julio Rodriguez ranks second on the Mariners with a .282 batting average, and has 24 doubles, three triples, 28 home runs, 40 walks and 74 RBI. Ty France is 11-for-36 with five RBI over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .279 batting average, 2.61 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs
Mariners: 7-3, .273 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs
INJURIES: Astros: Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)
Mariners: Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (neck), Sam Haggerty: 10-Day IL (groin), Julio Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)