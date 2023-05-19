Astros' pitcher Luis Garcia undergoes Tommy John surgery

Garcia will be out for the rest of the 2023 season and isn't expected to return until sometime in 2024.

HOUSTON — Astros' pitcher Luis Garcia underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow on Friday, according to the team.

Garcia will be out for the rest of the 2023 season and isn't expected to return until sometime in 2024. He left his last start on May 1 in the first inning after having discomfort in his elbow.

Garcia recorded two wins and two losses in six starts this season with a 4.00 ERA. Over his career, he is 28-19 in 69 appearances with a 3.61 ERA.

He underwent the surgery the same day second baseman Jose Altuve returned to the team after getting surgery on his thumb, which was fractured while playing for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic.