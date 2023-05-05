Astros' pitcher Luis Garcia to undergo Tommy John surgery on right elbow

HOUSTON — Astros' pitcher Luis Garcia will undergo Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, General Manager Dana Brown announced on Friday.
This comes after he left his last start on May 1 in the first inning due to elbow discomfort, the team said. The date of the surgery hasn't been set yet, but Garcia is expected to be out for the rest of the 2023 season and won't return until sometime in the 2024 season.
Garcia recorded two wins and two losses in six starts this season with a 4.00 ERA. Over his career, he is 28-19 in 69 appearances with a 3.61 ERA.