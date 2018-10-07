HOUSTON -The Harris County-Houston Sports Authority Board of Directors on Monday approved the extension of the Astros’ lease on Minute Maid Park through 2050.

The original lease agreement was set to expire in 2030.

The lease extension includes a rent increase of $1 million starting this year through the remainder of the original lease and an additional $1 million increase for the following year. The Board of Directors say the majority of the funds will go toward maintenance and capital repairs at the ballpark.

© 2018 KHOU