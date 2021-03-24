Reports: Astros agree to contract extension with Lance McCullers Jr. for 5 years, $85 million

The new deal will keep McCullers Jr. in Houston through the 2026 season.

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros agreed to a contract extension with pitcher Lance McCullers Jr., according to multiple reports.

The new deal is reportedly for five years and is worth $85 million. It will kick in after the 2021 season and will last through the 2026 season.

McCullers Jr., 27, was the 41st overall pick in the 2012 draft. He has spent his entire career in Houston.

McCullers Jr. was named an All-Star in 2017 and has a career 3.70 ERA in just over 508 innings pitched. He's been in the majors since 2015 when he was 21.