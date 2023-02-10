Astros win arbitration hearing over star Kyle Tucker

The All-Star will earn just $5 million for the 2023 season.

HOUSTON — Houston Astros star Kyle Tucker lost his arbitration hearing to the organization on Thursday, but will still see a significant pay increase for the 2023 season.

The All-Star outfielder will make $5 million rather than the $7.5 million he requested.

The $2.5 million gap between Tucker and the Astros matched Bo Bichette's with the Blue Jays for the largest among 33 players who exchanged proposed salaries with their teams last month. Tucker's case was heard Wednesday by John Stout, Fredric Horowitz and Jules Bloch, who held their decision until after Bichette's agreement was finalized.

Tucker, 26, hit .257 with 30 homers, a career-best 107 RBIs and stole 25 bases and won a Glove Glove last year after batting .294 with 30 homers and 92 RBIs in 2021. He had a $764,200 salary last year and was eligible for arbitration for the first time.

While losing his arbitration hearing stings, it's been an eventful offseason for the star outfielder. Tucker announced on Instagram in December that he is now engaged to his now-fiancée Samantha Scott.

The proposal comes fresh off the heels of the Astros winning the World Series over Philadelphia back in November.