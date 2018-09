HOUSTON - Astros ace Dallas Keuchel on Tuesday gave some firefighters a special “thank you” as part of the team’s salute to heroes who saved lives during Hurricane Harvey.

Keuchel visited HFD Station 60 and had lunch with the firefighters. He even suited up in the gear and gave the fire hose a try!

Houston Astro Dallas Keuchel visits HFD station 60 https://t.co/2O21eGBS9U — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) September 4, 2018

The Astros are honoring first responders and Harvey heroes this week as part of their series with the Minnesota Twins.

