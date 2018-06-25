HOUSTON - ESPN The Magazine’s Body Issue hit newsstands Monday, and Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel is one of the athletes who bared it all for this edition.

Keuchel tweeted he was “honored to be chosen for the ESPN body Issue…it was a true team effort.”

Honored to be chosen for the @espn #bodyissue ...it was a true team effort. Big thanks to the creative eye behind the lens @kurtiswarienko https://t.co/4dJJ9SxkvD pic.twitter.com/8p6xdC5FkP — Dallas Keuchel (@kidkeuchy) June 25, 2018

Keuchel talked with the magazine about his foot injury last season, how he bulked up and – of course – his beard.

“I comb it for 10, 20 minutes a day -- it's pretty absurd when you really think about it,” Keuchel told the magazine. “Like, I spend more time on my beard than I do on anything else, pretty much. I use beard oils, shampoo, conditioner -- I mean, I treat it like a kid. It's its own person.”

