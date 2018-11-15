HOUSTON - He may not have won the Cy Young Award this year, but Justin Verlander won the day with an adorable post on Instagram of him holding his newborn daughter.

The Astros ace and his wife, supermodel Kate Upton, welcomed little Genevieve into the world last week. On Wednesday, Verlander posted a sweet photo to Instagram captioned, “Didn’t win #cyyoungaward , but I can’t be too upset when I have this little girl waiting for her daddy off camera!”

Verlander finished second in this year’s Cy Young race to the Tampa Bay Rays’ Blake Snell. Verlander Verlander led the American League in strikeouts with 290 this season while going 16-9 with a 2.52 ERA. It marks his third second-place finish since winning the Cy Young and MVP in 2011 with the Detroit Tigers.

